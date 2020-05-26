All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1547 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This popular floor plan in the “Gardens” complex has been impeccably maintained and upgraded. Open kitchen has wood laminate flooring, upgraded tile in the bathrooms, upgraded shutter blinds and lighting also included throughout. Versatile floor plan offers three bedrooms upstairs. Master suite has window seat and walk in closet. The third bedroom offers a built out closet perfect for an office. Upgraded sliding door leads to private patio and finish two car garage with laundry hookups. Lush grounds, mature trees, open space, pool and tennis court all make this desirable complex unique and compliments any lifestyle. Contact James Sanders, REMAX Estate Properties, 310-722-9494 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Stonewood Court have any available units?
1547 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Stonewood Court have?
Some of 1547 Stonewood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1547 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1547 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1547 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 1547 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Stonewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1547 Stonewood Court has a pool.
Does 1547 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1547 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 Stonewood Court has units with dishwashers.
