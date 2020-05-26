1547 Stonewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This popular floor plan in the “Gardens” complex has been impeccably maintained and upgraded. Open kitchen has wood laminate flooring, upgraded tile in the bathrooms, upgraded shutter blinds and lighting also included throughout. Versatile floor plan offers three bedrooms upstairs. Master suite has window seat and walk in closet. The third bedroom offers a built out closet perfect for an office. Upgraded sliding door leads to private patio and finish two car garage with laundry hookups. Lush grounds, mature trees, open space, pool and tennis court all make this desirable complex unique and compliments any lifestyle. Contact James Sanders, REMAX Estate Properties, 310-722-9494 for more information.