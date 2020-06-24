All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

1545 W 207th Street

1545 West 207th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this pretty unit features galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms both feature mirror wardrobe closet doors. The living room and bedrooms feature a soft, comfortable new upgraded carpet. Two off-street assigned open parking spaces are assigned to the unit and the building features a common laundry. Come explore some of the wonderful area highlights including a growing beer industry (Monkish Brewing, The Dudes Brew Company, Cosmic Brewery), specialty interests such as Stuart Ng Collectable Books, Asano Taiko U.S (Japanese Drum lessons), the SoCalShartpShooter Gun Range, the Toyota USA Auto Museum or Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Starbucks is around the corner as well as convenient shopping (Mitsuwa Marketplace and 85 Degree Bakery) or other options such as the nearby Walmart and a wide variety of fast foods and drive-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W 207th Street have any available units?
1545 W 207th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 W 207th Street have?
Some of 1545 W 207th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 W 207th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W 207th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W 207th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1545 W 207th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1545 W 207th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1545 W 207th Street offers parking.
Does 1545 W 207th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 W 207th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W 207th Street have a pool?
No, 1545 W 207th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1545 W 207th Street have accessible units?
No, 1545 W 207th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 W 207th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 W 207th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
