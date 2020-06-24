1545 W 207th Street

Amenities

ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this pretty unit features galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms both feature mirror wardrobe closet doors. The living room and bedrooms feature a soft, comfortable new upgraded carpet. Two off-street assigned open parking spaces are assigned to the unit and the building features a common laundry. Come explore some of the wonderful area highlights including a growing beer industry (Monkish Brewing, The Dudes Brew Company, Cosmic Brewery), specialty interests such as Stuart Ng Collectable Books, Asano Taiko U.S (Japanese Drum lessons), the SoCalShartpShooter Gun Range, the Toyota USA Auto Museum or Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Starbucks is around the corner as well as convenient shopping (Mitsuwa Marketplace and 85 Degree Bakery) or other options such as the nearby Walmart and a wide variety of fast foods and drive-ins.