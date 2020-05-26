All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:52 AM

15442 MULHOLLAND Drive

15442 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15442 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to rustic elegance. At a cup-de-sac's end, nestled away, lies a authentic Tuscan farmhouse, designed by architect Mark Appleton. Formidable gates ensure private of home, pool & spa, which overlook the ever-changing panoramic character of lush hills, a quiet ocean, and skyline. A country style kitchen, distressed floors & 19th century beams highlight Italia influence. First floor occupies a den/office, along with two additional bedrooms and of course public areas. Second floor has a media/game room while the master is separated from a three bedroom wing. A selection of schools lies within the Mulholland corridor near the 405. Home is minutes from Brentwood & Beverly Hills. It was remodeled in 1998 and 2005. Great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
15442 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15442 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15442 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
