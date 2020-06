Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful house in Van Nuys is now available for rent. - This newly remodeled house comes with 3 beds 3 baths, a spacious living room, and a wonderful kitchen. It has a centralized ac and heating perfect for your convenience. You also have access to a backyard pool perfect for this Summer. Not just that all appliances included if you rent this property. What more can you ask for? Contact us now.



(RLNE4848329)