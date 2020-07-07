15436 Camarillo St

Amenities

No need to click your heels three times- you?ve already arrived! Enter up the paved walkway lined with that oh-so-perfect lawn to your front door. Off to the left- a sun-kissed the dining room. To the right- the living room lined with windows, centered around a decorative fireplace hearth. A coat closet lies straight ahead and a comfortable place to drop your ruby slippers. There are charming built-in storage closets in all threebedrooms and additional wooden cabinets in the wall outside of the bathroom- perfect for holding linens! The kitchen is oozing with vintage charm and includes a bonus breakfast nook! Leading out to the HUGE backyard is a laundry space/ mud room and the second bathroom. Outside there?s a covered patio and plenty of room for gardening, grilling, or room for Todo to play fetch or practice his zoomies! With ample driveway parking, this home also includes a garage for extra storage or an additional bonus space. On the border of Sherman Oaks and Encino, this location is simply perfection!Indulge in brunch around the corner at Le Pain Quotidien, shop at Whole Foods and the Galleria, take in a matinee at Arclight cinema, or enjoy one of the countless finest restaurantsThe Valley has to offer! The possibilities are endless! There?s no place like (this) home! Contact Vanessa orLBAto schedule your tour today!