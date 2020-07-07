All apartments in Los Angeles
15436 Camarillo St

15436 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

15436 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No need to click your heels three times- you?ve already arrived! Enter up the paved walkway lined with that oh-so-perfect lawn to your front door. Off to the left- a sun-kissed the dining room. To the right- the living room lined with windows, centered around a decorative fireplace hearth. A coat closet lies straight ahead and a comfortable place to drop your ruby slippers. There are charming built-in storage closets in all threebedrooms and additional wooden cabinets in the wall outside of the bathroom- perfect for holding linens! The kitchen is oozing with vintage charm and includes a bonus breakfast nook! Leading out to the HUGE backyard is a laundry space/ mud room and the second bathroom. Outside there?s a covered patio and plenty of room for gardening, grilling, or room for Todo to play fetch or practice his zoomies! With ample driveway parking, this home also includes a garage for extra storage or an additional bonus space. On the border of Sherman Oaks and Encino, this location is simply perfection!Indulge in brunch around the corner at Le Pain Quotidien, shop at Whole Foods and the Galleria, take in a matinee at Arclight cinema, or enjoy one of the countless finest restaurantsThe Valley has to offer! The possibilities are endless! There?s no place like (this) home! Contact Vanessa orLBAto schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15436 Camarillo St have any available units?
15436 Camarillo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15436 Camarillo St have?
Some of 15436 Camarillo St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15436 Camarillo St currently offering any rent specials?
15436 Camarillo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15436 Camarillo St pet-friendly?
No, 15436 Camarillo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15436 Camarillo St offer parking?
Yes, 15436 Camarillo St offers parking.
Does 15436 Camarillo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15436 Camarillo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15436 Camarillo St have a pool?
No, 15436 Camarillo St does not have a pool.
Does 15436 Camarillo St have accessible units?
No, 15436 Camarillo St does not have accessible units.
Does 15436 Camarillo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15436 Camarillo St does not have units with dishwashers.

