All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15413 Keswick St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15413 Keswick St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

15413 Keswick St

15413 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15413 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keswick 1 - Property Id: 244732

It is a front home approx 1366 sq ft w/ 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. As you enter there is an open living area with wood floors and around the corner there is a dining area and a Kitchen has granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Below the kitchen there is another family area with fireplace. There is new interior and exterior paint, new laminate floors throughout, inside laundry and central heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244732
Property Id 244732

(RLNE5714523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15413 Keswick St have any available units?
15413 Keswick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15413 Keswick St have?
Some of 15413 Keswick St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15413 Keswick St currently offering any rent specials?
15413 Keswick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15413 Keswick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15413 Keswick St is pet friendly.
Does 15413 Keswick St offer parking?
No, 15413 Keswick St does not offer parking.
Does 15413 Keswick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15413 Keswick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15413 Keswick St have a pool?
No, 15413 Keswick St does not have a pool.
Does 15413 Keswick St have accessible units?
No, 15413 Keswick St does not have accessible units.
Does 15413 Keswick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15413 Keswick St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College