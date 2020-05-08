1536 HI POINT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This upscale 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in Faircrest Heights was built in 2006 with timeless high-end finishes. The only front-facing home in this intimate 8-unit community gets lavish natural light and views from windows on 3 sides and vaulted ceilings. The 1st floor has travertine tile floors, recessed lighting, a private patio, custom-built entryway furniture with a coat closet, a half bathroom, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, including gas range/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer. The 3 bedrooms privately located on the third floor have strand bamboo floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The 2nd-floor loft can be used as a den, office, or extra bedroom. Two side-by-side parking spaces in the secure garage. Rent includes cold and hot water, sewer, and trash. The home can be rented partially furnished. A private storage room in the garage is available for small additional fee.