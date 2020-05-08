All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1536 HI POINT Street

1536 S Hi Point St · No Longer Available
Location

1536 S Hi Point St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upscale 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in Faircrest Heights was built in 2006 with timeless high-end finishes. The only front-facing home in this intimate 8-unit community gets lavish natural light and views from windows on 3 sides and vaulted ceilings. The 1st floor has travertine tile floors, recessed lighting, a private patio, custom-built entryway furniture with a coat closet, a half bathroom, and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, including gas range/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer. The 3 bedrooms privately located on the third floor have strand bamboo floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The 2nd-floor loft can be used as a den, office, or extra bedroom. Two side-by-side parking spaces in the secure garage. Rent includes cold and hot water, sewer, and trash. The home can be rented partially furnished. A private storage room in the garage is available for small additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 HI POINT Street have any available units?
1536 HI POINT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 HI POINT Street have?
Some of 1536 HI POINT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 HI POINT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1536 HI POINT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 HI POINT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1536 HI POINT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1536 HI POINT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1536 HI POINT Street offers parking.
Does 1536 HI POINT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 HI POINT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 HI POINT Street have a pool?
No, 1536 HI POINT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1536 HI POINT Street have accessible units?
No, 1536 HI POINT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 HI POINT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 HI POINT Street has units with dishwashers.
