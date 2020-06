Amenities

Well kept Wilmington home offers parklike backyard with a play structure already set up. Two level home offering 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and its own space for laundry area. The open kitchen offers dark stained cabinets with plenty of storage and counter space. The home offers a 2 car attached garage and a large driveway. Manicured front and back yard. Backyard offers a covered patio, perfect for entertaining. This home is in immaculate condition close to transportation and located in a desirable area in Wilmington.