15350 SUTTON

Beautiful secluded gated modern duplex located south of Ventura available for lease! This duplex features a gorgeous 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom main house and a separate 900 sq ft 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two-story unit, separated by a built-in pool with warmers for leisure at all times of the year. The 5 bedroom unit bottom floor has high ceilings, a newly modernized kitchen with exquisite Italian cabinetry and updated appliances, wide open living/dining area, and one bedroom/bathroom; the top floor has four bedrooms, including the master suite, as well as included washer/dryer. The open spacious patterned yard is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. Positioned in a private cul-de-sac within close proximity to Ventura Blvd Shops, restaurants, Sherman Oaks Galleria and Whole Foods, the property is nicely suitable for a growing family, corporate uses, elderly, rehabilitation, assisted living, sober or entertaining housing.