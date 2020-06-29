All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15350 SUTTON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15350 SUTTON
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

15350 SUTTON

15350 Sutton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15350 Sutton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful secluded gated modern duplex located south of Ventura available for lease! This duplex features a gorgeous 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom main house and a separate 900 sq ft 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two-story unit, separated by a built-in pool with warmers for leisure at all times of the year. The 5 bedroom unit bottom floor has high ceilings, a newly modernized kitchen with exquisite Italian cabinetry and updated appliances, wide open living/dining area, and one bedroom/bathroom; the top floor has four bedrooms, including the master suite, as well as included washer/dryer. The open spacious patterned yard is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. Positioned in a private cul-de-sac within close proximity to Ventura Blvd Shops, restaurants, Sherman Oaks Galleria and Whole Foods, the property is nicely suitable for a growing family, corporate uses, elderly, rehabilitation, assisted living, sober or entertaining housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15350 SUTTON have any available units?
15350 SUTTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15350 SUTTON have?
Some of 15350 SUTTON's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15350 SUTTON currently offering any rent specials?
15350 SUTTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15350 SUTTON pet-friendly?
No, 15350 SUTTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15350 SUTTON offer parking?
Yes, 15350 SUTTON offers parking.
Does 15350 SUTTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15350 SUTTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15350 SUTTON have a pool?
Yes, 15350 SUTTON has a pool.
Does 15350 SUTTON have accessible units?
No, 15350 SUTTON does not have accessible units.
Does 15350 SUTTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 15350 SUTTON does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College