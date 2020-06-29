15350 SUTTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful secluded gated modern duplex located south of Ventura available for lease! This duplex features a gorgeous 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom main house and a separate 900 sq ft 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two-story unit, separated by a built-in pool with warmers for leisure at all times of the year. The 5 bedroom unit bottom floor has high ceilings, a newly modernized kitchen with exquisite Italian cabinetry and updated appliances, wide open living/dining area, and one bedroom/bathroom; the top floor has four bedrooms, including the master suite, as well as included washer/dryer. The open spacious patterned yard is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. Positioned in a private cul-de-sac within close proximity to Ventura Blvd Shops, restaurants, Sherman Oaks Galleria and Whole Foods, the property is nicely suitable for a growing family, corporate uses, elderly, rehabilitation, assisted living, sober or entertaining housing.