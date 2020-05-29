1524 STONE CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Private, Serene, and tranquil all describe this beautifully reimagined Gerard Concord-designed estate which has been published in Architectural Digest. This iconic Stone Canyon estate is surrounded by mature trees and enchanting park like grounds. The main house offers soaring vaulted ceiling heights, an expansive living room/dinning room combo, media room with wet bar, and a newly completely renovated kitchen. The master suite which is located on the main level, has impressive vaulted ceilings, an office, a beautifully done bathroom, sitting areas and his/hers walk-in closets, all opening up to the private lush outdoors. Upstairs, there are three additional bedroom suites and upstairs family room. Behind the main house, there are two detached structures including a full functioning guest house with a large beautifully designed chef's kitchen, office area and family room that opens to the private grassy backyard with pool, outdoor fire-pit and oversized spa.