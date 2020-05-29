All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 STONE CANYON Road

1524 N Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1524 N Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Private, Serene, and tranquil all describe this beautifully reimagined Gerard Concord-designed estate which has been published in Architectural Digest. This iconic Stone Canyon estate is surrounded by mature trees and enchanting park like grounds. The main house offers soaring vaulted ceiling heights, an expansive living room/dinning room combo, media room with wet bar, and a newly completely renovated kitchen. The master suite which is located on the main level, has impressive vaulted ceilings, an office, a beautifully done bathroom, sitting areas and his/hers walk-in closets, all opening up to the private lush outdoors. Upstairs, there are three additional bedroom suites and upstairs family room. Behind the main house, there are two detached structures including a full functioning guest house with a large beautifully designed chef's kitchen, office area and family room that opens to the private grassy backyard with pool, outdoor fire-pit and oversized spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
1524 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1524 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1524 STONE CANYON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1524 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1524 STONE CANYON Road does offer parking.
Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 STONE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1524 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1524 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 STONE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
