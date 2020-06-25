1523 GORDON Street

Amenities
Designed by reputable architect, Pugh & Scarpa. This fully furnished 3 level loft features soaring high ceilings on each floor. First level features a unique roll-up garage door that can be raised to transform the living room area into an entertainer's dream. The mezzanine level is perfect for work space or a screening room. 3rd level offers a private bedroom and it's own stylish and modern bathroom. Washer & Dryer located within the unit on the 3rd level. 2 car tandem parking included.