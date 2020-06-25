All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1523 GORDON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1523 GORDON Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1523 GORDON Street

1523 Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1523 Gordon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Designed by reputable architect, Pugh & Scarpa. This fully furnished 3 level loft features soaring high ceilings on each floor. First level features a unique roll-up garage door that can be raised to transform the living room area into an entertainer's dream. The mezzanine level is perfect for work space or a screening room. 3rd level offers a private bedroom and it's own stylish and modern bathroom. Washer & Dryer located within the unit on the 3rd level. 2 car tandem parking included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 GORDON Street have any available units?
1523 GORDON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 GORDON Street have?
Some of 1523 GORDON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 GORDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1523 GORDON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 GORDON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1523 GORDON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1523 GORDON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1523 GORDON Street offers parking.
Does 1523 GORDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 GORDON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 GORDON Street have a pool?
No, 1523 GORDON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1523 GORDON Street have accessible units?
No, 1523 GORDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 GORDON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 GORDON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College