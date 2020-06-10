1523 CABRILLO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning architectural home close to Abbot Kinney and the beach available for lease. The private residence features 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft style family room, 3216 sq ft of living space with dramatic 2 story, floor to ceiling windows, wood floors throughout and updated granite kitchen. The private master bedroom suite features a high ceiling, sweeping treetop views, private balcony, large walk in closet & updated bath. 3 additional and generous sized bedrooms assure plenty of privacy throughout the spacious home. The light, bright & expansive residence is centrally located, only one block to Abbot Kinney shops, restaurants and just 4 blocks to the beach. There is a 2 car direct entry garage and 1 additional car parking that completes this amazing home.