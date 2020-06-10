All apartments in Los Angeles
1523 CABRILLO Avenue

1523 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning architectural home close to Abbot Kinney and the beach available for lease. The private residence features 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft style family room, 3216 sq ft of living space with dramatic 2 story, floor to ceiling windows, wood floors throughout and updated granite kitchen. The private master bedroom suite features a high ceiling, sweeping treetop views, private balcony, large walk in closet & updated bath. 3 additional and generous sized bedrooms assure plenty of privacy throughout the spacious home. The light, bright & expansive residence is centrally located, only one block to Abbot Kinney shops, restaurants and just 4 blocks to the beach. There is a 2 car direct entry garage and 1 additional car parking that completes this amazing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have any available units?
1523 CABRILLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have?
Some of 1523 CABRILLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 CABRILLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 CABRILLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 CABRILLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 CABRILLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 CABRILLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
