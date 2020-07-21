All apartments in Los Angeles
1522 South Saltair Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

1522 South Saltair Avenue

1522 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1522 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed, 2 bath condominium built in 1994 offers a spacious and sophisticated interior. Hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and the kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Come home to a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in both bedrooms. Home has high ceilings and a kitchen featuring granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms feature ensuite baths with lots of storage and lots of natural light. Large balcony perfect for relaxation and barbecuing. This unit won't last! Highly sought after area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have any available units?
1522 South Saltair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have?
Some of 1522 South Saltair Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 South Saltair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1522 South Saltair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 South Saltair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 South Saltair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1522 South Saltair Avenue offers parking.
Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 South Saltair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1522 South Saltair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1522 South Saltair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 South Saltair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 South Saltair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
