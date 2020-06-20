All apartments in Los Angeles
1522 N HARVARD

1522 North Harvard Boulevard · (310) 650-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

Amazing rental opportunity in the heart of Hollywood! Completely renovated from head to toe w/ the latest in home design. The renovation included new kitchens, tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, plumbing, electrical, private electric gates around the property, high end security cameras & much more! The large studio unit is equipped with a bed/living area, 1 bath and full updated kitchen. Comes equipped with in-unit washer & dryer. The outdoor area feats. a large parking lot with additional storage & Ring security installed throughout. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 N HARVARD have any available units?
1522 N HARVARD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 N HARVARD have?
Some of 1522 N HARVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 N HARVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1522 N HARVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 N HARVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1522 N HARVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1522 N HARVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1522 N HARVARD does offer parking.
Does 1522 N HARVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 N HARVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 N HARVARD have a pool?
No, 1522 N HARVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1522 N HARVARD have accessible units?
No, 1522 N HARVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 N HARVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 N HARVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
