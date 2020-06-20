1522 N HARVARD

Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity in the heart of Hollywood! Completely renovated from head to toe w/ the latest in home design. The renovation included new kitchens, tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, plumbing, electrical, private electric gates around the property, high end security cameras & much more! The large studio unit is equipped with a bed/living area, 1 bath and full updated kitchen. Comes equipped with in-unit washer & dryer. The outdoor area feats. a large parking lot with additional storage & Ring security installed throughout. Don't miss this opportunity!