1522 N HARVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing rental opportunity in the heart of Hollywood! Completely renovated from head to toe w/ the latest in home design. The renovation included new kitchens, tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, plumbing, electrical, private electric gates around the property, high end security cameras & much more! The large studio unit is equipped with a bed/living area, 1 bath and full updated kitchen. Comes equipped with in-unit washer & dryer. The outdoor area feats. a large parking lot with additional storage & Ring security installed throughout. Don't miss this opportunity!