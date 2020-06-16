All apartments in Los Angeles
1522 Del Amo Boulevard

1522 Del Amo Boulevard · (310) 750-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit)

- Rent: $1,825 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,100
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.

Features & Amenities:
- Rear Unit
- Complete custom paint
- Tile & Hardwood flooring throughout
- New carpet in both bedrooms
- Window coverings
- Bathroom includes new vanity, new light fixture and freshly reglazed tub
- Gas range included
- Parking for 2 cars included (not covered)
- No washer & dryer hook-ups or laundry on-site
- Water & Sewer included
- Tenant pays Gas, Electric & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have any available units?
1522 Del Amo Boulevard has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have?
Some of 1522 Del Amo Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Del Amo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Del Amo Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Del Amo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Del Amo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Del Amo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
