1522 Del Amo Boulevard

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit)
- Rent: $1,825 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,100
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.
Features & Amenities:
- Rear Unit
- Complete custom paint
- Tile & Hardwood flooring throughout
- New carpet in both bedrooms
- Window coverings
- Bathroom includes new vanity, new light fixture and freshly reglazed tub
- Gas range included
- Parking for 2 cars included (not covered)
- No washer & dryer hook-ups or laundry on-site
- Water & Sewer included
- Tenant pays Gas, Electric & Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.