1522 Del Amo Boulevard

Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit)



- Rent: $1,825 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,100

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx 750 Sq.Ft.



Features & Amenities:

- Rear Unit

- Complete custom paint

- Tile & Hardwood flooring throughout

- New carpet in both bedrooms

- Window coverings

- Bathroom includes new vanity, new light fixture and freshly reglazed tub

- Gas range included

- Parking for 2 cars included (not covered)

- No washer & dryer hook-ups or laundry on-site

- Water & Sewer included

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric & Trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.