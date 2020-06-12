All apartments in Los Angeles
15155 South DICKENS Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

15155 South DICKENS Street

15155 Dickens St · No Longer Available
Location

15155 Dickens St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
South of the Blvd. prime location of Sherman Oaks. One of the 8 units in the bldg on the second floor, one bed room one bath with a great floor plan and plenty of Sunlight. It includes separate living room, updated kitchen, breakfast area with a bedroom and good size closet space. Freshly painted, brand new oven and fridge included. Laundry on site with one parking space. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants and easy access to the 405 and 101 fwy. Call for more info and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15155 South DICKENS Street have any available units?
15155 South DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15155 South DICKENS Street have?
Some of 15155 South DICKENS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15155 South DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
15155 South DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15155 South DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 15155 South DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15155 South DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 15155 South DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 15155 South DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15155 South DICKENS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15155 South DICKENS Street have a pool?
No, 15155 South DICKENS Street does not have a pool.
Does 15155 South DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 15155 South DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15155 South DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15155 South DICKENS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
