15155 South DICKENS Street

South of the Blvd. prime location of Sherman Oaks. One of the 8 units in the bldg on the second floor, one bed room one bath with a great floor plan and plenty of Sunlight. It includes separate living room, updated kitchen, breakfast area with a bedroom and good size closet space. Freshly painted, brand new oven and fridge included. Laundry on site with one parking space. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants and easy access to the 405 and 101 fwy. Call for more info and showing.