1511 West 214th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501 Harbor Gateway South
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property Id: 252798 Comfortable and conveniently located home with Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms New flooring in kitchen and bathroom New paint Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Large Garage Large Back Yard Window A/C in main bedroom Property Id: 252798 Comfortable and conveniently located home with Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms New flooring in kitchen and bathroom New paint Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Large Garage Large Back Yard Window A/C in main bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 West 214th Street have any available units?
1511 West 214th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.