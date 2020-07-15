All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 9 2020

1511 West 214th Street

1511 West 214th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 West 214th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property Id: 252798 Comfortable and conveniently located home with Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms New flooring in kitchen and bathroom New paint Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Large Garage Large Back Yard Window A/C in main bedroom
Property Id: 252798 Comfortable and conveniently located home with Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms New flooring in kitchen and bathroom New paint Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Large Garage Large Back Yard Window A/C in main bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 West 214th Street have any available units?
1511 West 214th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 West 214th Street have?
Some of 1511 West 214th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 West 214th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 West 214th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 West 214th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 West 214th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1511 West 214th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 West 214th Street offers parking.
Does 1511 West 214th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 West 214th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 West 214th Street have a pool?
No, 1511 West 214th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 West 214th Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 West 214th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 West 214th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 West 214th Street has units with dishwashers.
