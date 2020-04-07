15086 Del Gado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful house located quite and excellent neighborhood south of Ventura blvd at Del Gado dr. in the Sherman Oaks hills. Enter the front door to an open floor plan with breath taking panoramic views of the green street and beyond. Recently painted and ready to move in, this gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With stylish and sleek exteriors and interiors with Wood teak hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings in living room and recessed lighting, this gorgeous house boasts a spacious living room, Nice wood kitchen, granite counter-tops, plenty of storage space and 2 car garage. There is also great outdoor area for BBQ and casual entertaining. This is a very rare opportunity to find such an amazing property in a beautiful street for lease. Rental option available for $4,500, short Term Rentals of less than 1 year may be considered, but at a premium monthly rental price.