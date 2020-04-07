All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

15086 Del Gado Drive

15086 Del Gado Drive · (661) 361-5271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15086 Del Gado Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful house located quite and excellent neighborhood south of Ventura blvd at Del Gado dr. in the Sherman Oaks hills. Enter the front door to an open floor plan with breath taking panoramic views of the green street and beyond. Recently painted and ready to move in, this gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With stylish and sleek exteriors and interiors with Wood teak hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings in living room and recessed lighting, this gorgeous house boasts a spacious living room, Nice wood kitchen, granite counter-tops, plenty of storage space and 2 car garage. There is also great outdoor area for BBQ and casual entertaining. This is a very rare opportunity to find such an amazing property in a beautiful street for lease. Rental option available for $4,500, short Term Rentals of less than 1 year may be considered, but at a premium monthly rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have any available units?
15086 Del Gado Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15086 Del Gado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15086 Del Gado Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15086 Del Gado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15086 Del Gado Drive does offer parking.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have a pool?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have accessible units?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15086 Del Gado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15086 Del Gado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
