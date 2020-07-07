All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1508 N Mercury Drive

1508 North Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 North Mercury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A piece of modern architecture in the heart of Highland Park! This striking 4 bed 4 bath home on a private cul-de-sac, close to DTLA and great stores and trendy restaurants is where design and personality come together! A brilliant orange front door welcomes you into the open concept living room with designer finished floors, custom designed bar and kitchen with a perfect layout. The chef's kitchen boasts granite counter tops and a center island. Multi-Light and Random style pendant lights will make eating meals a delightful experience. Outside the kitchen and living room grants access to a spacious patio with a built-in BBQ grill perfect for family relaxation and entertaining. A gas fire pit adds great ambiance to all occasions. The all expansive windows bathe the first floor with sunlight but can be controlled with electronic shades for those peak hot days. A first floor powder/bathroom is convenient for guests. The stairwell leading to the second floor is accented with 3 pendant lights and generously sized landing. A private master bedroom suite offers a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower. A guest bedroom suite and additional 2 bedrooms offer views with warm natural light. A laundry room is equipped with storage and c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 N Mercury Drive have any available units?
1508 N Mercury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 N Mercury Drive have?
Some of 1508 N Mercury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 N Mercury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 N Mercury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 N Mercury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1508 N Mercury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1508 N Mercury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1508 N Mercury Drive offers parking.
Does 1508 N Mercury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 N Mercury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 N Mercury Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 N Mercury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 N Mercury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 N Mercury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 N Mercury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 N Mercury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

