1508 N Mercury Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

A piece of modern architecture in the heart of Highland Park! This striking 4 bed 4 bath home on a private cul-de-sac, close to DTLA and great stores and trendy restaurants is where design and personality come together! A brilliant orange front door welcomes you into the open concept living room with designer finished floors, custom designed bar and kitchen with a perfect layout. The chef's kitchen boasts granite counter tops and a center island. Multi-Light and Random style pendant lights will make eating meals a delightful experience. Outside the kitchen and living room grants access to a spacious patio with a built-in BBQ grill perfect for family relaxation and entertaining. A gas fire pit adds great ambiance to all occasions. The all expansive windows bathe the first floor with sunlight but can be controlled with electronic shades for those peak hot days. A first floor powder/bathroom is convenient for guests. The stairwell leading to the second floor is accented with 3 pendant lights and generously sized landing. A private master bedroom suite offers a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower. A guest bedroom suite and additional 2 bedrooms offer views with warm natural light. A laundry room is equipped with storage and c