1508 East 1ST Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Free-standing mixed-use building located in the heart of exciting Boyle Heights. A few blocks away from the soon-to-be completed 6th St. Viaduct Replacement Project and minutes from the Arts District and Little Tokyo, this prime Boyle Heights property is a true find. Zoned LAM1 and currently built out as live/work. You can walk to Mariachi Plaza or simply cross the street to hop on the Metro Gold Line. Convenient access to the 101, 10, and 5 freeways. Includes 150 sq ft covered/enclosed exterior space. Features exposed brick walls, sealed concrete floors, double-paned casement window, central air, and Nest security cameras. Full kitchen and 1.5 baths. Roll-up security gate. New fire sprinkler system + system monitoring.