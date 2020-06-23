All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15057 Sherman Way

15057 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

15057 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
You will be wowed by this extra-large 3-bedroom townhouse offering over 1750 square feet of comfortable living space which includes a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and a huge kitchen with a spacious second dining area that could be used as a den, playroom, or home office. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including a spacious Master Bedroom Suite with private bathroom, walk-in closet, and wardrobe. The bedrooms are separated by a built-in linen cabinet on the landing. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share a full bath and an additional half-bath downstairs conveniently serves guests. The unit has just just been renewed with new paint and carpet, and new fixtures to give it that squeaky clean and homey feel you're seeking. There is a private patio in the front, a perfect outdoor extension of the living room. Below, an enormous private garage, easily accommodating 3 vehicles plus loads of storage, completes this outstanding home. But there is even more! The common area grounds provide exceptional opportunities to enjoy with outdoors with a resort-like pool and spa pavilion that offers men's and women's changing facilities. Additionally there are 2 large grassy tree-covered parks on the property perfect for picnics, dog-walking, or just chilling in the shade at the end of the week. Call us today because the best properties go fast and you won't want to miss the opportunity to call this fantastic townhome, yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15057 Sherman Way have any available units?
15057 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15057 Sherman Way have?
Some of 15057 Sherman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15057 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
15057 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15057 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15057 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 15057 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 15057 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 15057 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15057 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15057 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 15057 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 15057 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 15057 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15057 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15057 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
