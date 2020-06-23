15057 Sherman Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

You will be wowed by this extra-large 3-bedroom townhouse offering over 1750 square feet of comfortable living space which includes a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and a huge kitchen with a spacious second dining area that could be used as a den, playroom, or home office. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms including a spacious Master Bedroom Suite with private bathroom, walk-in closet, and wardrobe. The bedrooms are separated by a built-in linen cabinet on the landing. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share a full bath and an additional half-bath downstairs conveniently serves guests. The unit has just just been renewed with new paint and carpet, and new fixtures to give it that squeaky clean and homey feel you're seeking. There is a private patio in the front, a perfect outdoor extension of the living room. Below, an enormous private garage, easily accommodating 3 vehicles plus loads of storage, completes this outstanding home. But there is even more! The common area grounds provide exceptional opportunities to enjoy with outdoors with a resort-like pool and spa pavilion that offers men's and women's changing facilities. Additionally there are 2 large grassy tree-covered parks on the property perfect for picnics, dog-walking, or just chilling in the shade at the end of the week. Call us today because the best properties go fast and you won't want to miss the opportunity to call this fantastic townhome, yours.