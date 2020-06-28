15035 CAMARILLO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Spanish home built in 1940's on corner lot with 4 beds+2 baths, den, formal dining +pool. 4th bedroom is a converted playroom. Formal entry opens to large living room, which extends to the mirrored bar counter area. The master suite features generous closet space, remodeled bathroom, with sunken tub, new glass shower enclosure & double basin counter. Kitchen features custom tile w/ lots of counter space, refrigerator, washer, dryer & serving area to formal dining room and breakfast bar. Newer central air & heat throughout, & separate wall A/C's for extra specific cooling in many rooms. Hardwood floors & newer laminate floors. The kitchen, Bar area and 4th bedroom/playroom have tiled floors. Swimmers pool is very private and has a large area for BBQing & sunbathing. Parking for about 3 cars in the circular driveway. Quiet property, centrally located, easy access to freeways, & close to Ventura Boulevard and great shopping and restaurants.