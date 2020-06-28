All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

15035 CAMARILLO Street

15035 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

15035 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Spanish home built in 1940's on corner lot with 4 beds+2 baths, den, formal dining +pool. 4th bedroom is a converted playroom. Formal entry opens to large living room, which extends to the mirrored bar counter area. The master suite features generous closet space, remodeled bathroom, with sunken tub, new glass shower enclosure & double basin counter. Kitchen features custom tile w/ lots of counter space, refrigerator, washer, dryer & serving area to formal dining room and breakfast bar. Newer central air & heat throughout, & separate wall A/C's for extra specific cooling in many rooms. Hardwood floors & newer laminate floors. The kitchen, Bar area and 4th bedroom/playroom have tiled floors. Swimmers pool is very private and has a large area for BBQing & sunbathing. Parking for about 3 cars in the circular driveway. Quiet property, centrally located, easy access to freeways, & close to Ventura Boulevard and great shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have any available units?
15035 CAMARILLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have?
Some of 15035 CAMARILLO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15035 CAMARILLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
15035 CAMARILLO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15035 CAMARILLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 15035 CAMARILLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 15035 CAMARILLO Street offers parking.
Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15035 CAMARILLO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have a pool?
Yes, 15035 CAMARILLO Street has a pool.
Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have accessible units?
No, 15035 CAMARILLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15035 CAMARILLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15035 CAMARILLO Street has units with dishwashers.
