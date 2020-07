Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This a beautiful house that is located in Sylmar. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is very secured with a remote control gate. It has a newly renovated backyard with artificial grass. It has it's own garage, washer/dryer hook up, dishwasher, and Central Air and heat. Close to freeways (5, 118, 14, 210, and 405).



No Pets Allowed



