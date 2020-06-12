15024 HESBY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful and spacious newer home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, contemporary, stylish and radiates much natural light. High ceilings, large formal living room, grand dining room, family room with fireplace and folding doors that open out to an outdoor patio, pool and spa. Gourmet chef's kitchen features modern style cabinets, kitchen island w/ Vadera counter, counter seating with built in pantry, Thermador professional appliances and so much more. The large luxurious master suite with expansive walk in closet, a cozy fireplace, and spa-like master bath has a free standing tub and walk-in shower. Private backyard with salt water heated pool and the spa. Waterfall and grand living in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Available mid October. 24 hour to show. Great house.