Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

15024 HESBY Street

15024 Hesby Street · No Longer Available
Location

15024 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful and spacious newer home offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, contemporary, stylish and radiates much natural light. High ceilings, large formal living room, grand dining room, family room with fireplace and folding doors that open out to an outdoor patio, pool and spa. Gourmet chef's kitchen features modern style cabinets, kitchen island w/ Vadera counter, counter seating with built in pantry, Thermador professional appliances and so much more. The large luxurious master suite with expansive walk in closet, a cozy fireplace, and spa-like master bath has a free standing tub and walk-in shower. Private backyard with salt water heated pool and the spa. Waterfall and grand living in the heart of Sherman Oaks. Available mid October. 24 hour to show. Great house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15024 HESBY Street have any available units?
15024 HESBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15024 HESBY Street have?
Some of 15024 HESBY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15024 HESBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
15024 HESBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15024 HESBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 15024 HESBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15024 HESBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 15024 HESBY Street offers parking.
Does 15024 HESBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15024 HESBY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15024 HESBY Street have a pool?
Yes, 15024 HESBY Street has a pool.
Does 15024 HESBY Street have accessible units?
No, 15024 HESBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15024 HESBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15024 HESBY Street has units with dishwashers.
