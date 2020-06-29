All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM

15014 Acre street

15014 Acre Street · No Longer Available
Location

15014 Acre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming one story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths is 1644 square feet located in a cul-de-sac! The living room has new carpets and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers wooden floors, cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard. Huge dining area. The living room and bedroom have brand new carpets. The interior of the house has been painted. The house has a lot of storage space. Its two car parking garage. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!
Easy access to the freeways and shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15014 Acre street have any available units?
15014 Acre street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15014 Acre street have?
Some of 15014 Acre street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15014 Acre street currently offering any rent specials?
15014 Acre street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15014 Acre street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15014 Acre street is pet friendly.
Does 15014 Acre street offer parking?
Yes, 15014 Acre street offers parking.
Does 15014 Acre street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15014 Acre street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15014 Acre street have a pool?
No, 15014 Acre street does not have a pool.
Does 15014 Acre street have accessible units?
No, 15014 Acre street does not have accessible units.
Does 15014 Acre street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15014 Acre street has units with dishwashers.
