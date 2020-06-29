15014 Acre street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This charming one story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths is 1644 square feet located in a cul-de-sac! The living room has new carpets and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers wooden floors, cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard. Huge dining area. The living room and bedroom have brand new carpets. The interior of the house has been painted. The house has a lot of storage space. Its two car parking garage. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!

Easy access to the freeways and shopping centers