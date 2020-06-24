Amenities

1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue Available 03/01/19 FURNISHED One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet - One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet beginning March 1st through mid-July. Exact dates are flexible depending on needs. Potential for subletting again from September through January 2020.



The apartment is centrally located in the city, walkable to great restaurants and coffee shops, a 10-minute drive to the Grove, and 20 minutes to the beach and downtown.



$1,950/month, which includes all utilities, fully furnished, plus a Roku with HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime etc. No pets.



Please contact Josh for a private showing: 516-695-3853



