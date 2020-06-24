All apartments in Los Angeles
1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue

1500 South Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

coffee bar
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue Available 03/01/19 FURNISHED One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet - One-bedroom apartment in the Pico/Fairfax area available for sublet beginning March 1st through mid-July. Exact dates are flexible depending on needs. Potential for subletting again from September through January 2020.

The apartment is centrally located in the city, walkable to great restaurants and coffee shops, a 10-minute drive to the Grove, and 20 minutes to the beach and downtown.

$1,950/month, which includes all utilities, fully furnished, plus a Roku with HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime etc. No pets.

Please contact Josh for a private showing: 516-695-3853

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 S. Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
