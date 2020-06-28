15 24TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking yoga

Location location! Charming, light filled home on a quiet Venice walk street. Step outside and you are practically on the sand. Surf, bike, walk, enjoy the ocean breeze and gorgeous sunsets on the wide quiet beach. 3 bed or 2 bed plus den/office/yoga space. 2 remodeled bathrooms including en suite bathroom off master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large private front yard and back patio offer quintessential Venice indoor outdoor living. The home also features hardwood floors throughout, a laundry area and parking for 2 cars with easy access. Minutes to Washington Blvd eateries, Abbot Kinney, the canals, Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. Pets OK, negotiable lease terms, furnished and ready to move in or unfurnished.