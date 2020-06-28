All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15 24TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15 24TH Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

15 24TH Avenue

15 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 24th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
Location location! Charming, light filled home on a quiet Venice walk street. Step outside and you are practically on the sand. Surf, bike, walk, enjoy the ocean breeze and gorgeous sunsets on the wide quiet beach. 3 bed or 2 bed plus den/office/yoga space. 2 remodeled bathrooms including en suite bathroom off master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large private front yard and back patio offer quintessential Venice indoor outdoor living. The home also features hardwood floors throughout, a laundry area and parking for 2 cars with easy access. Minutes to Washington Blvd eateries, Abbot Kinney, the canals, Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. Pets OK, negotiable lease terms, furnished and ready to move in or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 24TH Avenue have any available units?
15 24TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 24TH Avenue have?
Some of 15 24TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 24TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 24TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 24TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 24TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 24TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 24TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 24TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 24TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 24TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 24TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 24TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 24TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 24TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 24TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College