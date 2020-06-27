All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

14956 Minnehaha Street

14956 Minnehaha Street · No Longer Available
Location

14956 Minnehaha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This beautiful home is nestled on a large 7,445 sqft CORNER LOT in one of MISSION HILLS most sought neighborhoods. Here are just a few of its many features. Great curb appeal! Front yard is safely gated! The living room is bathed in natural light from multitude of windows, recessed lighting, complementary laminated flooring, and cozy fireplace. The family's cook is going to appreciate the large kitchen's abundant cabinets and tile counters. The living room area and dinning area seamlessly adjoins the kitchen and with direct patio access it makes it very easy to serve and entertain your guests simultaneously. All three bedrooms include laminate flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated! Central heat and air for year round comfort. Double pane windows. Great back yard with huge cover patio, grassy area, and many fruit trees! Two car detached garage, RV ACCESS!!!! One block away from SAN JOSE ST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL/HIGHLY GIFTED MAGNET!!!!! Close proximity to Los Olivos Shopping Center, Grocery Stores, 405 FWY, 118FWY and 5FWY. This is the perfect home for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14956 Minnehaha Street have any available units?
14956 Minnehaha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14956 Minnehaha Street have?
Some of 14956 Minnehaha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14956 Minnehaha Street currently offering any rent specials?
14956 Minnehaha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14956 Minnehaha Street pet-friendly?
No, 14956 Minnehaha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14956 Minnehaha Street offer parking?
Yes, 14956 Minnehaha Street offers parking.
Does 14956 Minnehaha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14956 Minnehaha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14956 Minnehaha Street have a pool?
No, 14956 Minnehaha Street does not have a pool.
Does 14956 Minnehaha Street have accessible units?
No, 14956 Minnehaha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14956 Minnehaha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14956 Minnehaha Street does not have units with dishwashers.

