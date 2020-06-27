14956 Minnehaha Street

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This beautiful home is nestled on a large 7,445 sqft CORNER LOT in one of MISSION HILLS most sought neighborhoods. Here are just a few of its many features. Great curb appeal! Front yard is safely gated! The living room is bathed in natural light from multitude of windows, recessed lighting, complementary laminated flooring, and cozy fireplace. The family's cook is going to appreciate the large kitchen's abundant cabinets and tile counters. The living room area and dinning area seamlessly adjoins the kitchen and with direct patio access it makes it very easy to serve and entertain your guests simultaneously. All three bedrooms include laminate flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated! Central heat and air for year round comfort. Double pane windows. Great back yard with huge cover patio, grassy area, and many fruit trees! Two car detached garage, RV ACCESS!!!! One block away from SAN JOSE ST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL/HIGHLY GIFTED MAGNET!!!!! Close proximity to Los Olivos Shopping Center, Grocery Stores, 405 FWY, 118FWY and 5FWY. This is the perfect home for you and your family!