Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

14954 Wyandotte St

14954 Wyandotte St · No Longer Available
Location

14954 Wyandotte St, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home Located in Van Nuys. 3 Bed, 1.5 bath -
Home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms
Large living room and dining area with great lighting that comes through the entire home. This 1330 sq ft of living space property with a lovely landscaped front and fenced back yard. The driveway easily fits 3 cars, in addition it has a two-car garage. Washer and dryer hookups.

Offered by LRS Realty and Management.

An Equal Housing Provider following all Fair Housing Laws.

Call Lorena Escobar Realtor for a showing of this great home at 818-792-0894
BRE # 01216798

(RLNE3525190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14954 Wyandotte St have any available units?
14954 Wyandotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14954 Wyandotte St currently offering any rent specials?
14954 Wyandotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14954 Wyandotte St pet-friendly?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St offer parking?
Yes, 14954 Wyandotte St offers parking.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St have a pool?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St does not have a pool.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St have accessible units?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14954 Wyandotte St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14954 Wyandotte St does not have units with air conditioning.
