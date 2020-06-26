14954 Wyandotte St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Gorgeous home Located in Van Nuys. 3 Bed, 1.5 bath -

Large living room and dining area with great lighting that comes through the entire home. This 1330 sq ft of living space property with a lovely landscaped front and fenced back yard. The driveway easily fits 3 cars, in addition it has a two-car garage. Washer and dryer hookups.



Offered by LRS Realty and Management.



An Equal Housing Provider following all Fair Housing Laws.



Call Lorena Escobar Realtor for a showing of this great home at 818-792-0894

BRE # 01216798



(RLNE3525190)