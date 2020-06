Amenities

Located in a quiet sought after area of Mission Hills this fully remodeled home is ready for a new family. The home features a brand new AC/Heating System, new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, a tank less water heater, brand new kitchen with stainless steal appliances, brand new bathrooms and much much more. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house will not last long so turn your rental application as soon as possible.