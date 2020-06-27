All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14942 Gilmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14942 Gilmore St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

14942 Gilmore St

14942 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14942 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
- This beautiful home is now available for lease! The home boasts a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast nook, ample storage, gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, updated recessed lighting, stunning updates in the bathrooms, great size bedrooms with a very large master bedroom, separate living room and a dining room that leads to the den. Off the kitchen, leads a sunroom with a view of the backyard and pool, The backyard is an entertainers delight, boasting a beautiful pool, built-in bbq island, patio with fans to keep cool in Californias hot summer days and a perfectly placed flat-screen TV for those Sunday football bbqs! The home has beautiful curb appeal and its located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

(RLNE5333864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14942 Gilmore St have any available units?
14942 Gilmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14942 Gilmore St have?
Some of 14942 Gilmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14942 Gilmore St currently offering any rent specials?
14942 Gilmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14942 Gilmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14942 Gilmore St is pet friendly.
Does 14942 Gilmore St offer parking?
No, 14942 Gilmore St does not offer parking.
Does 14942 Gilmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14942 Gilmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14942 Gilmore St have a pool?
Yes, 14942 Gilmore St has a pool.
Does 14942 Gilmore St have accessible units?
No, 14942 Gilmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 14942 Gilmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14942 Gilmore St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College