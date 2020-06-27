14942 Gilmore St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

- This beautiful home is now available for lease! The home boasts a beautiful kitchen with a breakfast nook, ample storage, gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home, updated recessed lighting, stunning updates in the bathrooms, great size bedrooms with a very large master bedroom, separate living room and a dining room that leads to the den. Off the kitchen, leads a sunroom with a view of the backyard and pool, The backyard is an entertainers delight, boasting a beautiful pool, built-in bbq island, patio with fans to keep cool in Californias hot summer days and a perfectly placed flat-screen TV for those Sunday football bbqs! The home has beautiful curb appeal and its located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.



(RLNE5333864)