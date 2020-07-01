All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
149 South MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

149 South MANSFIELD Avenue

149 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

149 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare two story Mediterranean townhouse attached half of duplex for lease on prime Mansfield Ave. Private entrance. Formal entry. Large character living room with fireplace opens to formal dining room. Large center island kitchen with pro appliances, including extra large designated fridge and freezer. Breakfast area. One bedroom suite down. 3 large beds and 2 baths up. Grassy yard with barbecue. Deck for entertaining. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, central AC, so much character and charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
149 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 South MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College