149 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rare two story Mediterranean townhouse attached half of duplex for lease on prime Mansfield Ave. Private entrance. Formal entry. Large character living room with fireplace opens to formal dining room. Large center island kitchen with pro appliances, including extra large designated fridge and freezer. Breakfast area. One bedroom suite down. 3 large beds and 2 baths up. Grassy yard with barbecue. Deck for entertaining. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, central AC, so much character and charm.