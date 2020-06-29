All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1488 North KINGS Road

1488 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1488 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perched in the hills above the Sunset Strip, this private and gated circa-1925 Spanish villa has been stunningly reimagined for modern living. A bright, high-ceilinged living room features dark hardwood floors, a large marble fireplace, balcony and original molding. Beyond the living room is a formal dining room with elegant wall paneling and a voluminous chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, a Carrara marble center island and seamless outdoor access. A wood paneled library features soaring, coffered ceilings and built-in bookshelves. 3 upstairs bedrooms include a spacious ensuite guest room and expansive master with a fireplace, walk-in cedar closet, voluminous ensuite bath with an infinity spa tub and private balcony showcasing dramatic city views. A lower level holds a custom cinema and flexible office or den. Masterfully designed for entertaining, living spaces offer a gracious flow to a swimming pool, patios and deck surrounded by trees for privacy and seclusion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1488 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1488 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1488 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1488 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1488 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1488 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1488 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1488 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1488 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1488 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
