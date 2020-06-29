1488 North KINGS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Perched in the hills above the Sunset Strip, this private and gated circa-1925 Spanish villa has been stunningly reimagined for modern living. A bright, high-ceilinged living room features dark hardwood floors, a large marble fireplace, balcony and original molding. Beyond the living room is a formal dining room with elegant wall paneling and a voluminous chef's kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, a Carrara marble center island and seamless outdoor access. A wood paneled library features soaring, coffered ceilings and built-in bookshelves. 3 upstairs bedrooms include a spacious ensuite guest room and expansive master with a fireplace, walk-in cedar closet, voluminous ensuite bath with an infinity spa tub and private balcony showcasing dramatic city views. A lower level holds a custom cinema and flexible office or den. Masterfully designed for entertaining, living spaces offer a gracious flow to a swimming pool, patios and deck surrounded by trees for privacy and seclusion.