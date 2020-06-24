All apartments in Los Angeles
14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1

14833 Magnolia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14833 Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL 2BDR/2BTH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN SHERMAN OAKS $2055 A MONTH!! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!

spacious - UNIT FEATURES - spacious - Modern granite counter tops - Stainless steel appliances - New stove, new microwave, new dishwasher - Laminate, hardwood floors - Air conditioning
1-car Parking Included. All available units are fully remodeled. Modern. Sleek. Stylish. Efficient. CALL to Schedule a viewing! BUILDING FEATURES - Small, quiet building - Assigned, covered parking - Washer and dryer on site (4 of each) - On site manager - Maintenance and caretaker staff - Please call Cornelia (951) 746-4213 and If you tour and rent same day Lookout for a Starbucks Card, a special thank you from Cornelia!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
