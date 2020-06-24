14833 West Magnolia Boulevard - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFUL 2BDR/2BTH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN SHERMAN OAKS $2055 A MONTH!! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!



spacious - UNIT FEATURES - spacious - Modern granite counter tops - Stainless steel appliances - New stove, new microwave, new dishwasher - Laminate, hardwood floors - Air conditioning

1-car Parking Included. All available units are fully remodeled. Modern. Sleek. Stylish. Efficient. CALL to Schedule a viewing! BUILDING FEATURES - Small, quiet building - Assigned, covered parking - Washer and dryer on site (4 of each) - On site manager - Maintenance and caretaker staff - Please call Cornelia (951) 746-4213 and If you tour and rent same day Lookout for a Starbucks Card, a special thank you from Cornelia!