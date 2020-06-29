148 North Saint Andrews Place

Amenities
***REDUCED IN PRICE****
**CALL FOR DETAILS**
(323) 380-6792 ask for Susan
----------------------
***OPEN HOUSE***
MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd
5pm - 6pm
SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th & SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th
1pm - 2pm
---------------------
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment located in Koreatown just one minute away from Larchmont Village. Quiet neighborhood and walking distance to eateries, markets, and coffee shops. Pet friendly!
Includes:
- Brand new hardwood flooring throughout
- Very bright with plenty of sunlight!
- Very quiet building
- Assigned gated parking
- Five burner gas-range stove
- New stainless steel refrigerator
- Disposal
- Modern fixtures
- 2 walk-in closets
- Built-in storage
- Coat closet
- New shower
- New vanity
- New cabinets
- Balcony
- New A/C unit
- Heating
Amenities Include:
- Cable ready
- Laundry facilities on site
- Secure access building
- water paid
We are a pet friendly building! We welcome Cats and Dogs under 15 lbs. with $1,000 deposit and $50 pet rent
1 year lease.
Must have good credit
$1,500 Deposit
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12691320
(RLNE5244457)