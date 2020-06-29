148 North Saint Andrews Place

Amenities

***REDUCED IN PRICE****



**CALL FOR DETAILS**

(323) 380-6792 ask for Susan



----------------------



***OPEN HOUSE***

MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd

5pm - 6pm



SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th & SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th

1pm - 2pm



---------------------



AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment located in Koreatown just one minute away from Larchmont Village. Quiet neighborhood and walking distance to eateries, markets, and coffee shops. Pet friendly!



Includes:

- Brand new hardwood flooring throughout

- Very bright with plenty of sunlight!

- Very quiet building

- Assigned gated parking

- Five burner gas-range stove

- New stainless steel refrigerator

- Disposal

- Modern fixtures

- 2 walk-in closets

- Built-in storage

- Coat closet

- New shower

- New vanity

- New cabinets

- Balcony

- New A/C unit

- Heating



Amenities Include:

- Cable ready

- Laundry facilities on site

- Secure access building

- water paid



We are a pet friendly building! We welcome Cats and Dogs under 15 lbs. with $1,000 deposit and $50 pet rent



1 year lease.

Must have good credit

$1,500 Deposit



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12691320



