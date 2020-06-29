All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

148 North Saint Andrews Place

148 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

148 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
***REDUCED IN PRICE****

**CALL FOR DETAILS**
(323) 380-6792 ask for Susan

----------------------

***OPEN HOUSE***
MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd
5pm - 6pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th & SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th
1pm - 2pm

---------------------

AVAILABLE NOW!!!!
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment located in Koreatown just one minute away from Larchmont Village. Quiet neighborhood and walking distance to eateries, markets, and coffee shops. Pet friendly!

Includes:
- Brand new hardwood flooring throughout
- Very bright with plenty of sunlight!
- Very quiet building
- Assigned gated parking
- Five burner gas-range stove
- New stainless steel refrigerator
- Disposal
- Modern fixtures
- 2 walk-in closets
- Built-in storage
- Coat closet
- New shower
- New vanity
- New cabinets
- Balcony
- New A/C unit
- Heating

Amenities Include:
- Cable ready
- Laundry facilities on site
- Secure access building
- water paid

We are a pet friendly building! We welcome Cats and Dogs under 15 lbs. with $1,000 deposit and $50 pet rent

1 year lease.
Must have good credit
$1,500 Deposit

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12691320

(RLNE5244457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
148 North Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 148 North Saint Andrews Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 North Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
148 North Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 North Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 North Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 148 North Saint Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 North Saint Andrews Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 148 North Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 148 North Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 148 North Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 North Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.

