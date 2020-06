Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautiful Nice home, Sherman Oaks-adjacent, hardwood floors, washer & dryer in laundry room inside as well as a beautifully landscaped yard, home has parking and playground area for kids and pets in a strategic part of the city close to public transportation, freeways, government buildings, and public services. Currently a single family home with 2 beds 1 bath plus detached converted garage into studio w/kitchen & full bath. Must see to appreciate