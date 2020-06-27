All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14753 Hagar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14753 Hagar Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

14753 Hagar Street

14753 Hagar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14753 Hagar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 1345 Sq. Ft, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on a large lot with wood floors, newer windows, barbeque area and long driveway. Upon entering you see the living room with connected nice size dining area, direct access to the kitchen, which has plenty of counter space and storage.
Beautiful 1345 Sq. Ft, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on a large lot with wood floors, newer windows, barbeque area and long driveway. Upon entering you see the living room with connected nice size dining area, direct access to the kitchen, which has plenty of counter space and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14753 Hagar Street have any available units?
14753 Hagar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14753 Hagar Street have?
Some of 14753 Hagar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14753 Hagar Street currently offering any rent specials?
14753 Hagar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14753 Hagar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14753 Hagar Street is pet friendly.
Does 14753 Hagar Street offer parking?
Yes, 14753 Hagar Street offers parking.
Does 14753 Hagar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14753 Hagar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14753 Hagar Street have a pool?
No, 14753 Hagar Street does not have a pool.
Does 14753 Hagar Street have accessible units?
Yes, 14753 Hagar Street has accessible units.
Does 14753 Hagar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14753 Hagar Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College