Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

A charming apartment with a front porch and private patio.



This cozy apartment includes:

• New laminate flooring throughout first floor

• Bedroom upstairs with private patio

• Located on the corner so there is open space and lots of windows



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: This awesome 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is TWO short blocks from the beautiful Echo Park Lake.



Street parking



So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.