14718 Wyandotte Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

14718 Wyandotte Street

14718 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

14718 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showing: 04/14 4:00-4:30PM FRONT HOUSE ONLY, no garage or backyard. This beautiful one story 3 bed 2 bath house is a dream come true!!! Located in a great neighborhood in Van Nuys this house has everything you need! Open floor plan, laminate floors, recess lights, fully remodeled kitchen with a large island and plenty of cabinetry. The master bedroom with a jacuzzi and shower will leave you speechless! Did I mention all the storage space throughout? WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for YOU. *No Backyard, Garage to be converted to 2 bed, property will have 2 side by side driveway parking* This property also includes 2 separate guest units and 1 under construction available separately at a later date. Great location close to shopping, transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
14718 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14718 Wyandotte Street have?
Some of 14718 Wyandotte Street's amenities include all utils included, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14718 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Wyandotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 14718 Wyandotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14718 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 14718 Wyandotte Street offers parking.
Does 14718 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 14718 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 14718 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14718 Wyandotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
