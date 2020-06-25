14718 Wyandotte Street

Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace

Showing: 04/14 4:00-4:30PM FRONT HOUSE ONLY, no garage or backyard. This beautiful one story 3 bed 2 bath house is a dream come true!!! Located in a great neighborhood in Van Nuys this house has everything you need! Open floor plan, laminate floors, recess lights, fully remodeled kitchen with a large island and plenty of cabinetry. The master bedroom with a jacuzzi and shower will leave you speechless! Did I mention all the storage space throughout? WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for YOU. *No Backyard, Garage to be converted to 2 bed, property will have 2 side by side driveway parking* This property also includes 2 separate guest units and 1 under construction available separately at a later date. Great location close to shopping, transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways and so much more!