1466 South Canfield Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1466 South Canfield Avenue

1466 South Canfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1466 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished. Beautiful, Front unit with balcony, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire apartment with laminated floors, central A/C. Gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included. Washer and dryer on premises Free of Charge. Possibility for a long term or short term furnished or not. 2 Car parking tandem. Landlord pays for all utilities.
Quiet neighborhood yet central. Close to shops and public transportation.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=11888085

(RLNE4963332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have any available units?
1466 South Canfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have?
Some of 1466 South Canfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 South Canfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1466 South Canfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 South Canfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 South Canfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1466 South Canfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 South Canfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1466 South Canfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1466 South Canfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 South Canfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 South Canfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
