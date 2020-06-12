1466 South Canfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully furnished. Beautiful, Front unit with balcony, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire apartment with laminated floors, central A/C. Gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included. Washer and dryer on premises Free of Charge. Possibility for a long term or short term furnished or not. 2 Car parking tandem. Landlord pays for all utilities.

Quiet neighborhood yet central. Close to shops and public transportation.



