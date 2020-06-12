All apartments in Los Angeles
14638 Deervale Place
14638 Deervale Place

14638 Deervale Place · No Longer Available
Location

14638 Deervale Place, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Views! Views! Views! Panoramic city lights and peaceful canyon views, expansive walls of glass, flagstone grey bottom pool and immense patio decks create the ultimate, quintessential indoor-outdoor California living experience that expands on over 1/3 acre. Light & airy renovations and modern designer touches perfectly compliment the open floor plan. Located in the hills just above Beverly Glen, it's minutes to Bel Air, Beverly Hills and Downtown. Great modern space is enhanced with high ceilings, skylights, and gallery walls. Hardwood and travertine floors, recessed lighting and 3 fireplaces. Open kitchen with views, 6 burner, double Viking oven, commercial grade stainless steel fridge and breakfast bar. Luxurious master bedroom with walk-in closet opens to deck, side yard and pool area. Spa inspired master bath with sunken infinity tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. Entertainers patio features pool, area and viewing decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14638 Deervale Place have any available units?
14638 Deervale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14638 Deervale Place have?
Some of 14638 Deervale Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14638 Deervale Place currently offering any rent specials?
14638 Deervale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14638 Deervale Place pet-friendly?
No, 14638 Deervale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14638 Deervale Place offer parking?
No, 14638 Deervale Place does not offer parking.
Does 14638 Deervale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14638 Deervale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14638 Deervale Place have a pool?
Yes, 14638 Deervale Place has a pool.
Does 14638 Deervale Place have accessible units?
No, 14638 Deervale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14638 Deervale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14638 Deervale Place has units with dishwashers.
