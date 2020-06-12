14638 Deervale Place

Amenities

Views! Views! Views! Panoramic city lights and peaceful canyon views, expansive walls of glass, flagstone grey bottom pool and immense patio decks create the ultimate, quintessential indoor-outdoor California living experience that expands on over 1/3 acre. Light & airy renovations and modern designer touches perfectly compliment the open floor plan. Located in the hills just above Beverly Glen, it's minutes to Bel Air, Beverly Hills and Downtown. Great modern space is enhanced with high ceilings, skylights, and gallery walls. Hardwood and travertine floors, recessed lighting and 3 fireplaces. Open kitchen with views, 6 burner, double Viking oven, commercial grade stainless steel fridge and breakfast bar. Luxurious master bedroom with walk-in closet opens to deck, side yard and pool area. Spa inspired master bath with sunken infinity tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. Entertainers patio features pool, area and viewing decks.