14612 HUSTON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Beautiful 1950 s ranch pool home in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This charming three bedroom, two bath home boasts a feeling of warmth as soon as you step though the front door. From newly refinished original hardwood floors to the wood burning fireplace, this space gives a nostalgic feeling of elegance. Directly off the living room sits the freshly remodeled all white galley style kitchen, fully equipped with all new white appliances. This home also features lots of closet space with custom builtins through out the home. All of the three king sized bedrooms get great natural light and also feature new modern ceiling fans to cut down energy costs. The back yard has a great sense of privacy and features an amazing fenced pool with a fantastic water fountain. Detached one car garage, with additional car port and extra long driveway, giving you tons of parking options. Down the street from tons of restaurants and lots of entertainment. This is a must see!