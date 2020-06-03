All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:55 PM

14612 HUSTON Street

14612 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Location

14612 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1950 s ranch pool home in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This charming three bedroom, two bath home boasts a feeling of warmth as soon as you step though the front door. From newly refinished original hardwood floors to the wood burning fireplace, this space gives a nostalgic feeling of elegance. Directly off the living room sits the freshly remodeled all white galley style kitchen, fully equipped with all new white appliances. This home also features lots of closet space with custom builtins through out the home. All of the three king sized bedrooms get great natural light and also feature new modern ceiling fans to cut down energy costs. The back yard has a great sense of privacy and features an amazing fenced pool with a fantastic water fountain. Detached one car garage, with additional car port and extra long driveway, giving you tons of parking options. Down the street from tons of restaurants and lots of entertainment. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 HUSTON Street have any available units?
14612 HUSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14612 HUSTON Street have?
Some of 14612 HUSTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 HUSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
14612 HUSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 HUSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 14612 HUSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14612 HUSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 14612 HUSTON Street offers parking.
Does 14612 HUSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14612 HUSTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 HUSTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 14612 HUSTON Street has a pool.
Does 14612 HUSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 14612 HUSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 HUSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 HUSTON Street has units with dishwashers.
