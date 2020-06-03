14610 MORRISON Street

Amenities

This sleek and sophisticated renovated home has it all. Centrally located on a calm, quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac street ,this Sherman Oaks stunner has a huge privacy gate and an amazing detached guest house. The open floor plan is flooded with natural light and has tons of upgrades throughout. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has a center quartz island along with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Relax or entertain on the composite deck overlooking the grassy, private backyard. Ideally located in the coveted Kester Elementary School District, minutes from the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks Park, Ventura Blvd, top dining and more. Home can also be offered furnished.