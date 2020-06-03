All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

14610 MORRISON Street

14610 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

14610 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This sleek and sophisticated renovated home has it all. Centrally located on a calm, quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac street ,this Sherman Oaks stunner has a huge privacy gate and an amazing detached guest house. The open floor plan is flooded with natural light and has tons of upgrades throughout. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has a center quartz island along with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Relax or entertain on the composite deck overlooking the grassy, private backyard. Ideally located in the coveted Kester Elementary School District, minutes from the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks Park, Ventura Blvd, top dining and more. Home can also be offered furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14610 MORRISON Street have any available units?
14610 MORRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14610 MORRISON Street have?
Some of 14610 MORRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14610 MORRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
14610 MORRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14610 MORRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 14610 MORRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14610 MORRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 14610 MORRISON Street offers parking.
Does 14610 MORRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14610 MORRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14610 MORRISON Street have a pool?
No, 14610 MORRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 14610 MORRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 14610 MORRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14610 MORRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14610 MORRISON Street has units with dishwashers.

