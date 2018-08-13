Amenities

- Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272



- Rent: $9,000 Per Month

- Deposit: $9,000

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2.5

- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.



Enchanting, sophisticated and private two-level view home nestled on a hillside above Sunset Boulevard with canyon, city and ocean views. Cozy two bedrooms, two and ½ bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and extended balcony. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Good closet space as well as storage area. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the two car garage area. HVAC and security system. Perfect set-up for creative professionals who desire to be among celebrity neighbors.



- Custom Two Level Single Family Home

- Hardwood Floors

- Double-Pane Windows

- Central A/C & Heat

- Security System Ready

- Stainless Steel Appliances Included

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Plenty of Storage & Custom Cabinets

- Private Balcony Overlooking Canyon and Ocean Views

- 2 Car Garage + Extra 2 Carports

- Laundry in Garage (Washer & Dryer Included but not Warranted)

- Utilities Paid: Gardener

- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.