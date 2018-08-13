Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272
- Rent: $9,000 Per Month
- Deposit: $9,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
Enchanting, sophisticated and private two-level view home nestled on a hillside above Sunset Boulevard with canyon, city and ocean views. Cozy two bedrooms, two and ½ bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and extended balcony. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Good closet space as well as storage area. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the two car garage area. HVAC and security system. Perfect set-up for creative professionals who desire to be among celebrity neighbors.
- Custom Two Level Single Family Home
- Hardwood Floors
- Double-Pane Windows
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security System Ready
- Stainless Steel Appliances Included
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Plenty of Storage & Custom Cabinets
- Private Balcony Overlooking Canyon and Ocean Views
- 2 Car Garage + Extra 2 Carports
- Laundry in Garage (Washer & Dryer Included but not Warranted)
- Utilities Paid: Gardener
- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.