14594 Gallaudet Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

Location

14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272

- Rent: $9,000 Per Month
- Deposit: $9,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.

Enchanting, sophisticated and private two-level view home nestled on a hillside above Sunset Boulevard with canyon, city and ocean views. Cozy two bedrooms, two and ½ bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and extended balcony. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Good closet space as well as storage area. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the two car garage area. HVAC and security system. Perfect set-up for creative professionals who desire to be among celebrity neighbors.

- Custom Two Level Single Family Home
- Hardwood Floors
- Double-Pane Windows
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security System Ready
- Stainless Steel Appliances Included
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Plenty of Storage & Custom Cabinets
- Private Balcony Overlooking Canyon and Ocean Views
- 2 Car Garage + Extra 2 Carports
- Laundry in Garage (Washer & Dryer Included but not Warranted)
- Utilities Paid: Gardener
- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14594 Gallaudet Place have any available units?
14594 Gallaudet Place has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14594 Gallaudet Place have?
Some of 14594 Gallaudet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14594 Gallaudet Place currently offering any rent specials?
14594 Gallaudet Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14594 Gallaudet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14594 Gallaudet Place is pet friendly.
Does 14594 Gallaudet Place offer parking?
Yes, 14594 Gallaudet Place does offer parking.
Does 14594 Gallaudet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14594 Gallaudet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14594 Gallaudet Place have a pool?
No, 14594 Gallaudet Place does not have a pool.
Does 14594 Gallaudet Place have accessible units?
No, 14594 Gallaudet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14594 Gallaudet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14594 Gallaudet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
