1455 South GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking garage

Newly Priced. Lease this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with over 2,000 sf of living space situated in a very centralized location. The extra-large sunken living room flows into the formal dining room ideal for large dinner parties. From there you enter the open kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, expansive counter space, abundant storage, breakfast room and butler's pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master en-suite offers soaring, vaulted ceilings, eastern facing windows allowing natural light to pour in and over-sized his and her walk-in closets with dressing area that can easily be set up as an office space. Guest bedrooms are well-sized and share a full bath. The secure, electronic gate provides privacy on this large corner lot. Two car garage, two car carport, plus outdoor courtyard for entertaining. Tons of storage throughout the home, central heating and air, and inside laundry area. Minutes to freeway making commuting through LA a breeze.