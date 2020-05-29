All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

1455 South GENESEE Avenue

1455 South Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1455 South Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
Newly Priced. Lease this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with over 2,000 sf of living space situated in a very centralized location. The extra-large sunken living room flows into the formal dining room ideal for large dinner parties. From there you enter the open kitchen fully equipped with all appliances, expansive counter space, abundant storage, breakfast room and butler's pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master en-suite offers soaring, vaulted ceilings, eastern facing windows allowing natural light to pour in and over-sized his and her walk-in closets with dressing area that can easily be set up as an office space. Guest bedrooms are well-sized and share a full bath. The secure, electronic gate provides privacy on this large corner lot. Two car garage, two car carport, plus outdoor courtyard for entertaining. Tons of storage throughout the home, central heating and air, and inside laundry area. Minutes to freeway making commuting through LA a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1455 South GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1455 South GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 South GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1455 South GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 South GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 South GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 South GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
