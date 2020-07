Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 122214



For your convivence I have made video of the apartment. Let me know if you have any questions. https://youtu.be/FoDYb_PWk3I



Just remodeled 4 Bedroom & 3 bathroom Apt in a quiet area in Sherman Oaks is located on the ground floor. The house is perfect for large groups and family or student. All the room are very large and two of these have a private bathroom. The third bathroom is on the common area. Wood floor. Furnish are available. Fill free to contact me for any question or schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed



