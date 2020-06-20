1453 W 1st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Fall in love with this beautiful turn key and move in ready Spanish style home built in 2005, set in the lovely Holy Trinity area of San Pedro. Enjoy 3 bedrooms & 2 baths of open concept living space featuring gorgeous bamboo floors, high ceilings, upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double pane windows, air conditioning, new plantation shutters throughout, designated laundry area, and 2 car garage in back with alley entrance with extra parking spot in front of garage. Relax or entertain in the spacious low maintenance courtyard in the front and back of the home. This fantastic property has no shortage of top-notch curb appeal and a classic Spanish tile roof. Just minutes away to the LA Waterfront, multiple beaches, great dining, shopping, parks, freeway access, and local schools. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to own in the South Bay. Also for sale at $599,000.