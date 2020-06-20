All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1453 W 1st Street
1453 W 1st Street

1453 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1453 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Fall in love with this beautiful turn key and move in ready Spanish style home built in 2005, set in the lovely Holy Trinity area of San Pedro. Enjoy 3 bedrooms & 2 baths of open concept living space featuring gorgeous bamboo floors, high ceilings, upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double pane windows, air conditioning, new plantation shutters throughout, designated laundry area, and 2 car garage in back with alley entrance with extra parking spot in front of garage. Relax or entertain in the spacious low maintenance courtyard in the front and back of the home. This fantastic property has no shortage of top-notch curb appeal and a classic Spanish tile roof. Just minutes away to the LA Waterfront, multiple beaches, great dining, shopping, parks, freeway access, and local schools. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to own in the South Bay. Also for sale at $599,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 W 1st Street have any available units?
1453 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 W 1st Street have?
Some of 1453 W 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1453 W 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1453 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1453 W 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 1453 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 W 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1453 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1453 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1453 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
