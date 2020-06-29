14501 San Jose Street

Amenities

This is a charming, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home on a friendly Mission Hills neighborhood in Mission Hills.



The bright and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, large sliding glass door, and an attractive fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with finely crafted wooden, dark-toned painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The elegant tile-walled bathrooms are furnished with modern bath fixtures, pedestal sink and vanity cabinet each surmounted with mirrors, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel. There is a hookup washer and dryer available. The home has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



An awesome patio outside is perfect for some fun activities with family members or friends. There is safe and adequate on-street parking.



Tenant pays all utilities. Whereas, the landlord will pay for the gardener but watering of the plants must be taken care of by the tenant. This is a very special opportunity indeed! So, book a showing now!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Recreation Park, Layne Park, Las Palmas Park, and Glenoaks Parks.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WzyofipPuka



Walk Score: 96

Bike Score: 80



This home is right smack in the middle of a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands dont need a car, it can be done easily on foot. Or if you prefer biking, no problem because the area is also Very Bikeable.



Bus lines:

234 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

