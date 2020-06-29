All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

14501 San Jose Street

14501 San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Location

14501 San Jose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TAKE ADVANTAGE of our $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT if you apply and sign the lease on or before February 20, 2020

(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This is a charming, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home on a friendly Mission Hills neighborhood in Mission Hills.

The bright and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, large sliding glass door, and an attractive fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with finely crafted wooden, dark-toned painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven/range. The elegant tile-walled bathrooms are furnished with modern bath fixtures, pedestal sink and vanity cabinet each surmounted with mirrors, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel. There is a hookup washer and dryer available. The home has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

An awesome patio outside is perfect for some fun activities with family members or friends. There is safe and adequate on-street parking.

Tenant pays all utilities. Whereas, the landlord will pay for the gardener but watering of the plants must be taken care of by the tenant. This is a very special opportunity indeed! So, book a showing now!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Recreation Park, Layne Park, Las Palmas Park, and Glenoaks Parks.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WzyofipPuka

Walk Score: 96
Bike Score: 80

This home is right smack in the middle of a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands dont need a car, it can be done easily on foot. Or if you prefer biking, no problem because the area is also Very Bikeable.

Bus lines:
234 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
9

(RLNE5518701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14501 San Jose Street have any available units?
14501 San Jose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14501 San Jose Street have?
Some of 14501 San Jose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14501 San Jose Street currently offering any rent specials?
14501 San Jose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14501 San Jose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14501 San Jose Street is pet friendly.
Does 14501 San Jose Street offer parking?
No, 14501 San Jose Street does not offer parking.
Does 14501 San Jose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14501 San Jose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14501 San Jose Street have a pool?
No, 14501 San Jose Street does not have a pool.
Does 14501 San Jose Street have accessible units?
No, 14501 San Jose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14501 San Jose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14501 San Jose Street has units with dishwashers.
