145 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rare opportunity to occupy this second floor 1800 sq ft unit that feels like a home. This apartment has a front and rear entrance, as well as its own private garage with electric remote controlled door. Grand scale living room and separate dining room. Living room fireplace is decorative, non-functioning. The updated kitchen includes dishwasher, newer stove, and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry room adjacent to the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Natural sunlight permeates through the windows of this east facing unit. The building exudes 1920's Spanish character with original maintained hardwood floors, center hall plan, and high ceilings. This striking 4-plex is located on one of the most prestigious streets in Hancock Park. Close to trendy shops and restaurants on La Brea, The Grove, and Larchmont Village.