All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
145 North SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

145 North SYCAMORE Avenue

145 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to occupy this second floor 1800 sq ft unit that feels like a home. This apartment has a front and rear entrance, as well as its own private garage with electric remote controlled door. Grand scale living room and separate dining room. Living room fireplace is decorative, non-functioning. The updated kitchen includes dishwasher, newer stove, and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry room adjacent to the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Natural sunlight permeates through the windows of this east facing unit. The building exudes 1920's Spanish character with original maintained hardwood floors, center hall plan, and high ceilings. This striking 4-plex is located on one of the most prestigious streets in Hancock Park. Close to trendy shops and restaurants on La Brea, The Grove, and Larchmont Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
145 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College