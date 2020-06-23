All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14450 Benefit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14450 Benefit Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14450 Benefit Street

14450 Benefit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14450 Benefit Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated unit available immediately. Wonderful Location South of the Boulevard in Sherman Oaks on a quiet tree lined street walking distance to dining, shopping, and award winning elementary magnet school. Beautiful townhouse in a small five unit building featuring formal entry, spacious outside patio, large open living room with fireplace and dining area, high ceilings, good size kitchen with breakfast area. Second floor features two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, inside laundry area. Laminate flooring on both levels, updated kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14450 Benefit Street have any available units?
14450 Benefit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14450 Benefit Street have?
Some of 14450 Benefit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14450 Benefit Street currently offering any rent specials?
14450 Benefit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14450 Benefit Street pet-friendly?
No, 14450 Benefit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14450 Benefit Street offer parking?
Yes, 14450 Benefit Street does offer parking.
Does 14450 Benefit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14450 Benefit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14450 Benefit Street have a pool?
No, 14450 Benefit Street does not have a pool.
Does 14450 Benefit Street have accessible units?
No, 14450 Benefit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14450 Benefit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14450 Benefit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College