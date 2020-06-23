14450 Benefit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated unit available immediately. Wonderful Location South of the Boulevard in Sherman Oaks on a quiet tree lined street walking distance to dining, shopping, and award winning elementary magnet school. Beautiful townhouse in a small five unit building featuring formal entry, spacious outside patio, large open living room with fireplace and dining area, high ceilings, good size kitchen with breakfast area. Second floor features two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, inside laundry area. Laminate flooring on both levels, updated kitchen.